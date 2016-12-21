Fairfield wins PBIS Bronze Award

Educators from area school districts gathered at the Robert’s Center in Wilmington recently to participate in the 2016 Ohio PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) Showcase hosted by the Region 14 Hopewell Center and the Ohio PBIS Network.

The Ohio PBIS Network, primarily composed of professionals from each of the 16 Ohio State Support Teams and the Office for Exceptional Children, was initiated by the Ohio Department of Education Office for Exceptional Children to develop materials, resources and training to support the scaling up of PBIS in Ohio schools.

The showcase featured guest speaker Dr. Tim Lewis, co-director, U.S. Department of Education’s Technical Assistance Center on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

Lewis, who has been involved in special education for 25 years, has taught students with emotional and behavioral disorders in high school, elementary, and self-contained psychiatric settings. His specialty areas include social skill instruction, functional assessment, and proactive schoolwide discipline systems. Lewis has also been involved with developing schoolwide systems of behavioral support for over 15 years and has worked directly with school teams around the world.

The event included poster sessions, presentations, and an awards ceremony y to those school buildings receiving bronze, silver or gold awards.

Fairfield Elementary from the Fairfield Local School District in Highland County received the Bronze Award.

Region 14 also had four buildings from the Adams County Ohio Valley School District participated in the poster sessions. Those buildings include North Adams Elementary, Ohio Valley CTC, Peebles Elementary and West Union Elementary.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

Sherri Helterbrand, left, and Region 14 consultant and Tina Hughes, Fairfield Elementary PBIS team member, accept the school’s PBIS Bronze Award. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PBIS-pic.jpg Sherri Helterbrand, left, and Region 14 consultant and Tina Hughes, Fairfield Elementary PBIS team member, accept the school’s PBIS Bronze Award.