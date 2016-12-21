NCB donates to Freestore Foodbank

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank to benefit the Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program, which ensures that children do not go hungry over the weekend. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends packs of food, known as Power Packs, to Hillsboro Elementary School to be sent home with students to ensure that they have something to eat over the weekend. Each Power Pack contains nearly a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Pictured are Hillsboro Elementary School principals Pam Hollon, Tim Davis and Jacob Zink, Freestore Foodbank Development Officer Telly McGaha and NCB Marketing Communications Manager Heather Cummings. If you would like more information on how you can help with the program contact the Hillsboro Elementary School.

NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank to benefit the Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program, which ensures that children do not go hungry over the weekend. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends packs of food, known as Power Packs, to Hillsboro Elementary School to be sent home with students to ensure that they have something to eat over the weekend. Each Power Pack contains nearly a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Pictured are Hillsboro Elementary School principals Pam Hollon, Tim Davis and Jacob Zink, Freestore Foodbank Development Officer Telly McGaha and NCB Marketing Communications Manager Heather Cummings. If you would like more information on how you can help with the program contact the Hillsboro Elementary School. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_-Elementary-pic.jpg NCB recently donated $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank to benefit the Hillsboro Elementary School Power Pack Program, which ensures that children do not go hungry over the weekend. Each Friday during the school year, the Freestore Foodbank sends packs of food, known as Power Packs, to Hillsboro Elementary School to be sent home with students to ensure that they have something to eat over the weekend. Each Power Pack contains nearly a dozen food items, which are shelf-stable and kid-friendly. Pictured are Hillsboro Elementary School principals Pam Hollon, Tim Davis and Jacob Zink, Freestore Foodbank Development Officer Telly McGaha and NCB Marketing Communications Manager Heather Cummings. If you would like more information on how you can help with the program contact the Hillsboro Elementary School.