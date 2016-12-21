HDH Gift Shop pledges $50,000

The Highland District Hospital Gift Shop recently pledged $50,000 to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. This campaign is an effort to raise over $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the current emergency department at the hospital. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Kazuko Morris and Loretta McNamee; (back row, l-r) Terri Balser, Pam Limes, Pauline Rand, Winona Swayne, Marilyn Hardwick, Joy Santelli-Strauss, Daryel Uhrig, Cathy Jones and Christy Snider. Not Pictured are Barb Burns, Beth Cluff, Carolyn Colston, Kristy Greer and Sharon Elliot.

