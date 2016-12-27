Local FFA member receives $1,000 grant

A $1,000 grant from Caterpillar was recently awarded to McClain FFA member Eric Anderson of South Salem.

The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their supervised agricultural experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must compete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience.

Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their supervised agricultural experience. Anderson is a member of the McClain FFA Chapter of Greenfield and was selected from hundreds of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees comprised of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities.

Submitted by Emily Jones, reporter for the McClain FFA Chapter.

