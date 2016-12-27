Lynchburg FFA sixth in district

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently competed in the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure Contest at Peebles High School. The FFA members that competed in the contest practiced at 6:15 a.m. for several weeks to prepare for it. The FFA members had to learn over 20 different abilities and motions. During the contest the team was scored on the accuracy and correctness of their knowledge along with their ability to debate while thinking quickly on their feet. The team members were also quizzed over their knowledge of parliamentary procedure. During the sub district contest the team earned first place. This allowed it to compete in the District 9 contest at Ross High School in Hamilton where the team earned sixth place. Pictured are the team members, from left, Lucas Brown, president; Austin Waits; Quinn Walker, secretary; Kelsey Arnett; Katie Kirk; and Elizabeth Zaremba.

