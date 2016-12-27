All five Highland County FFA chapters (Fairfield, McClain, Hillsboro, Lynchburg-Clay and Mowrystown) hosted an Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Friday recently at Hillsboro High School.

The Ohio FFA Leadership Night was open to all FFA members in Ohio. The curriculum for the event was prepared and presented by the following Ohio FFA officers: Meredith Oglesby, Ohio FFA vice president; Lauren Grover, State FFA reporter; and Ryan Matthews, vice president at-large (all products of Highland County high schools). Throughout the event FFA members interacted with other members, focused on developing their personal goals, learned about leadership and were challenged to meet new people and engage in conversation.

After the leadership portion of the event the FFA members enjoyed a Subway sandwich. The group then traveled to the Highland County YMCA where the members were able to swim, play basketball, watch movies, and play various card and board games.

In total, there were nearly 220 FFA members representing 10 different FFA chapters that attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night.

The FFA chapters would like to thank Hillsboro FFA for holding the event, the Ohio FFA officers that ran the event, all FFA members in attendance, and the Highland County YMCA.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Submitted by Kelsey Arnett, Lynchburg-Clay FFA reporter.

Pictured are members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter that attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Leadership-pic.jpg Pictured are members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter that attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night.