Horst recognized for service

Highland County Commissioner and former sheriff Tom Horst, center, was recognized on Wednesday by fellow commissioners Jeff Duncan, left, and Shane Wilkin, right, by proclamation for his 40 years of public service as he prepares to retire. A reception will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom for Horst.

