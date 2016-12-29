FFA spreads Christmas cheer

Members from the McClain FFA chapter volunteered at the local community center on Dec. 20, the last day of school before winter break. About 30 students signed up for various activities like making sock snowmen, designing Santa Claus ornaments, writing thoughtful notes in Christmas cards, and filling blizzard bags with the cards and ornaments to distribute throughout the community. The spirit of Christmas was truly spread through the kind words and gifts. The chapter appreciates all of the volunteers, the community center, and its workers for making this event possible.

