Ford, Jacky entertain Women’s Club

For the fourth consecutive year Christopher Ford and Daniel Jacky, now seniors at Hillsboro High School, entertained the Hillsboro Women’s Club at its December meeting.

Ford, a vocal soloist, was accompanied by Jacky at the piano. They performed many traditional Christmas carols and several additional melodies. They also contributed interesting facts about the songs’ composers.

In the following business meeting, club president Helen Ford conducted a brief session which began with thanking the committee for its arrangements. In other business, Pat Hope moved that this year’s pro-tem officers continue to serve for an additional year. The motion was seconded by Virginia Purdy and passed by the membership. The card committee, hosted by Opal Armstrong, was asked to send get well cards to three members.

Following the customary winter hiatus, the club’s next meeting will be on March 14 with hostesses Debbie Rhude, Maxine Kratzer and Frieda Redkey.

Submitted by Gretchen Huffman.

Christopher Ford, left, and Daniel Jacky shared a musical Christmas program with the Hillsboro Women’s Club at the December meeting at the Hillsboro Masonic Temple. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Womens-Club-pic.jpg Christopher Ford, left, and Daniel Jacky shared a musical Christmas program with the Hillsboro Women’s Club at the December meeting at the Hillsboro Masonic Temple.