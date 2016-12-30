Human Rights Celebration Jan. 28

Debbie Robbins will be the guest of honor at the Human Rights Celebration to be held Thursday, Jan. 28 by Church Women United of Highland County.

Robbins’ life has been one of service to Highland County. Born and raised in Highland County, she began school in Belfast and graduated from Whiteoak High School. She attended agricultural classes at Ohio State University with the thought of becoming a veterinarian. However, after graduating from OSU she returned to Highland County where in 1976 she started working with local youth and adults as part of the Comprehensive Employment Training Act (CETA). A federally-funded program, CETA provided youth entering the work force for the first time with the opportunity to gain paid work experience. CETA helped adults find employment or obtain more work experience and training.

In 1982, CETA changed to the Job Training Partnership Act. As part of JTPA, Robbins taught “soft skills,” such as help with resumes and how to prepare for interviews and take constructive criticism.

Later, Robbins and her co-workers were taken in as employees of Highland County’s Job and Family Services. robbins became more involved in administration and worked on getting service contracts for transportation and specialized training.

After working 40 years for Highland County, robbins is now easing into retirement. She lives on a small farm, visits her mother, and plans to work on the family garden in the spring.

The Human Rights Celebration will be held at the Union Church of Christ on Union Road. The celebration will begin with a carry-in dinner at noon followed by a program honoring Robbins. Everyone is invited to participate.

For more information, contact Valeta Doorneweerd at 937-393-5099.

Submitted by Jennifer West.

Robbins http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Robbins-mug.jpg Robbins