Drew Hastings will appear in WCH

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the fifth annual Groundhog Breakfast featuring comedian and Hillsboro mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Mahan Building of the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

The annual business and economic forecast meeting will include Chad D. Gibson, associated faculty, Knowlton School of Architecture, City and Regional Planning Department at The Ohio State University. Gibson and a team of master’s degree students have been working in Fayette County for several months to update the Fayette County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Gibson and students will share their insights on new strategies for the county to remain economically resilient, attract and retain residents, and maintain its strong agricultural heritage.

The featured speaker will be farmer, mayor and comedian Hastings. As a comedian, Hastings has been a well-known stand up for 20 years with comedy specials and appearances on The Tonight Show and the nationally known Bob & Tom Radio Network. As a farmer, once a loft-living, city dweller, Hastings left Los Angeles at age 50 to take up farming in rural Ohio where he has a cow/calf operation and very funny tales to go with it. As mayor of Hillsboro, he is in his second term where his politically incorrect candor is often controversial, but usually well received.

“Hastings is the most unusual farmer and mayor you will ever meet,” the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

The public, as well as chamber members, are invited and encouraged to attend. Tickets for the event are $25 each and corporate table sponsor opportunities are also available. There are three ways to make reservations: call 740-335-0761, email [email protected] , or register online at fayettecountyohio.com.

The event is sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County.

