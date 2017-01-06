Artist highlighted at Hillsboro library

The Hillsboro library is starting the new year with new paintings on display in its fiction room.

Local artist Glen Davis is a member of the Brush and Palette Art Guild. He was born and raised near St. Louis. Davis moved to Hillsboro in 2000, where he worked for the Davon Company in the safety department.

“I’ve always liked art,” Davis said, adding that he sketched throughout his young adulthood. However, he had always wanted to try painting.

And, once he gave that medium a try, he “never looked back,” according to a short biography accompanying his pieces at the library.

Davis described his work as “post-impressionist.” His pieces feature an array of subjects, ranging from nature scenes to portraits.

Assistant library supervisor Donna O’Dom said that she appreciates the participation of the artistic folks of Highland County. She added that Davis is a very faithful member to the Brush and Palette Art Guild and a pleasure to know.

To learn more about the library’s regularly changing exhibits, visit the Highland County District Library or search for the library on Facebook. If interested in displaying items, contact O’Dom at 937-393-3114.

Sarah Allen is an assistant librarian at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

Glen Davis is pictured with his paintings that are currently on display at the Hillsboro library. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Library-pic.jpg Glen Davis is pictured with his paintings that are currently on display at the Hillsboro library.