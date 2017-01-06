Locals indicted in Clinton Co.

Three Highland County men were among those indicted during the most recent session of a Clinton County grand jury.

Their names and charges are listed below with other area people who were indicted:

• Donald T. Holt, 53, of Hillsboro, was indicted with illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

• Jillian A. McCarty, 26, of Hillsboro, was indicted with possessing cocaine.

• Naomi J. Blair, 27, of Greenfield, was indicted with possessing heroin, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

• Billie Jo Wilson, 36, of New Vienna, was indicted with possessing drugs.

• Timothy M. Vogel, 27, of Fayetteville, was indicted with felonious assault.