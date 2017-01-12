Roman Family Healthcare opens in Greenfield

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of Roman Family Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 9. Office visits are $40. Roman Family Healthcare does not accept health insurance. Nurse practitioner Charley Roman sees patients Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are needed. Roman Family Healthcare treats most minor ailments, including: sore throat, colds and flu, sinus/ear infections, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, joint/back pain, migraines/headache, skin rashes/infections/glue suturing/poison ivy, high blood pressure, diabetes, gout, strains and sprains, allergies and upset stomachs. Roman Family Healthcare is located at 1440 W. Jefferson St., Suite A, Greenfield. For more information call 937-981-2880.

