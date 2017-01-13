Jones to speak at Hillsboro Aglow Lighthouse

The public is invited to attend the Hillsboro Aglow International Lighthouse on Monday, Jan. 23 for a light supper, worship, inspirational speaker and prayer.

This month’s speaker is the popular Anthony E. Jones, M.ED. Jones combines his knowledge and experiences to teach how to bring heaven to earth in a practical way. The meeting will be held at the Common Ground Community Church Fellowship Hall, 7406 Mad River Road, Hillsboro. A light meal begins at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.

Currently, Anthony Jones and his wife, Dr. Tonya Brown-Jones, co-pastor the Jubilee Nation Church in Nashville, Tenn. To help individuals maximize their life experience, Anthony Jones has published the book and workbook æSuccess By Design: Becoming the Person You Were Destined to Be.” Previously, Anthony Jones served as an elder at the Solid Rock Church in Monroe and was an assistant pastor at New Covenant Life Ministries in Port Huron, Mich. Anthony Jones has also taught on the faculty for the Solid Rock Bible College.

Anthony Jones also currently serves as the vice president of the Division of Enrollment Management at Fisk University. A popular speaker, Anthony Jones has appeared on the Fox Television Network and has been quoted in publications such as the Los Angeles Time, HR Executive Magazine, India Management Magazine and Ebony. He is a member of the Leadership Cincinnati Alumni Association and has been selected for Who’s Who in Black Cincinnati. He is a summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Fisk University, holds a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a ministry certification from Solid Rock Bible College.

Submitted by Charlotte Pack, vice president of ministry development, Hillsboro Aglow Lighthouse.