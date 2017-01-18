Craycraft wins OAA award

The Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) has recognized Highland County resident James Craycraft and The Wendt Group’s marketing work by naming the company winner of four out of it’s six categories and 12 total marketing awards in its 2017 Ohio Auctioneers Association Marketing Competition.

The 2017 contest included entries from across the state. The Wendt Group’s awards were in the Brochure Design, Newspaper Advertising, Public Relations, Auction Promotion, Photography and Digital & Social Media. Craycraft was recognized at the competition reception in Cuyahoga Falls.

“To be recognized by your peers on a state level is a great honor,” said Craycraft, The Wendt Group auction manager. ” We take pride in our company’s mission statement to work hard to provide clients with the respect and dignity they deserve. “

Craycraft brings 16 years of experience to The Wendt Group and is licensed in both Ohio and Indiana. He has a passion for serving and is looking forward to helping others in any way possible to make their auction a great experience. To learn more about The Wendt Group’s award-winning real estate and auction services, call 937-402-6031 or visit thewendtgroup.com.

