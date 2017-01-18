This is Ginger, the Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week. Ginger is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog. She is a very playful, loves everyone and enjoys running and playing fetch. You can meet Ginger and all of the other dogs, cats and kittens at the animal shelter at 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro. The shelter is open six days a week from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays. Also, the shelter currently has two dogs that were brought there that staff members feel belong to someone. If you are missing your dog, call 937-393-2110 and see if we have your dog.

