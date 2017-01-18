Free lipid profiles at health department

The Highland County Health Department is offering free lipid profile screens throughout the month of February in honor of National Heart Health Month. This screening is incredibly important in assessing if someone is at risk for heart disease.

Did you know?

• Every year in the United States, approximately 610,000 people die of heart disease;

• Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women;

• Every year about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack;

• Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people annually;

* Having high LDL (bad) cholesterol puts you at risk of developing heart disease.

Free lipid profile screens will be available throughout the month of February to residents of Highland County who are 45 years or older. This screening requires that you fast (have nothing to eat or drink) for 12 hours before the test. For more information or to schedule your free screening, contact the Highland County Health Department at 937-393-1941.

Submitted by Sarah Cooper RN, MSN, public health educator, Highland County Health Department.