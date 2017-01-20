Plaques for new Hillsboro facilities

Shown are two new plaques that were recently placed on the Hillsboro High School/Middle School campus recognizing the school district’s two most recently completed facilities. One plaque has been placed at the new concession/restroom facility near the track and the other has been placed inside the entrance to the Sam Barnhouse Center, located behind the middle school.

Shown are two new plaques that were recently placed on the Hillsboro High School/Middle School campus recognizing the school district’s two most recently completed facilities. One plaque has been placed at the new concession/restroom facility near the track and the other has been placed inside the entrance to the Sam Barnhouse Center, located behind the middle school. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Track-stadium-pic.jpg Shown are two new plaques that were recently placed on the Hillsboro High School/Middle School campus recognizing the school district’s two most recently completed facilities. One plaque has been placed at the new concession/restroom facility near the track and the other has been placed inside the entrance to the Sam Barnhouse Center, located behind the middle school. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Barnhouse-Center-pic.jpg