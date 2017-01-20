Paint Creek offers free CPR training

Have you ever witnessed someone collapse and felt helpless as other bystanders, family members, or first responders show up and initiate CPR?

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District has developed an educational outreach program to teach the public the basics of CardioPulmonary Resuscitation.

On Jan. 26 at 201 N. East St. (old Hillsboro Fire House Community Room) at 6 p.m. American Heart CPR instructors will be on-hand to teach you the basics of CPR, AED operation and basic first aid should the need ever arise.

This class is free to the public without a certification card. Should you like a certification card or require one for job purposes, contact Lt. Matt Miller by dialing 937-981-3394, ext. 834.

This is but one of the many educational outreach programs available from Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire. It is offering everything from station tours, fire extinguisher classes, fire safety talks, Juvenile Fire Setters, and educational talks to the public. If you would like more information about these or any other educational programs, call 937-981-3394, extension 846.

Paint Creek Fire covers approximately 330 square miles of Highland County with full- and part-time firefighter EMTs and paramedics staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Submitted by Branden Jackman, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District public information officer.