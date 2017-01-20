Wilmington College honor roll

Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Below is are Highland County residents named to the list:

GREENFIELD – Tara A. Karnes of Karnes Road, senior (4.0), accounting; James G. Stobaugh of of Karnes Road, freshman, business administration; Samantha E. Rowe of North 6th Street, junior, education studies.

HILLSBORO – John M. Attinger of Watson Road, junior, education; Jessica D. Clark of US Highway 50, senior (4.0), education; Danielle M. Coleman of Vaughn Avenue, junior (4.0), business administration; Lauren M. Grover of Slate Hill Road, freshman, agriculture; Courtney R. Hall of Murray Road, sophomore, biology-environmental sciences; Ashleigh D. Harless of US 62, freshman, athletic training; Chloe M. Harless of East New Market Road, junior, biology-life sciences; Carey M. Juillerat of Jan Lynn Lane, senior (4.0), education; Haleigh N. Lovett of US 62, senior (4.0), business administration; Kayla J. Morgan of SR 247, junior, chemistry; Jennifer L. Smith of Murray Road, senior, business administration; Natalie N. Stanley of East Berrysville Road, sophomore, biology-life science; Tiffany B. Zwiesler of Richard Street, sophomore (4.0), accounting;

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler of US 62-North, junior (4.0), biology-life sciences; Brittany L. Cox of Caplinger Lane, junior, business administration; Heather N. Cox of Caplinger Lane, senior, agriculture; Kaitlin E. Evans of Brown Street, sophomore, athletic training.

LYNCHBURG – Miranda M. Gorman of Webertown Road, senior (4.0), accounting; Emilia L. Knisley of Rammel Road, senior, criminal justice; Wesley A. Pierson of Turner Road, senior, accounting; Molly A. Pratt of Shaffer Road, senior, business administration; Mackenzie B. Stevens of Townsend Road, junior, education; Taylor L. Turner of Bayless Avenue, senior (4.0), English; Richard K. Vilvens of SR 134, freshman, education; Jacob C. Wilson of Spilker Road, junior, English; Darryl W. Iles Jr. of Brown County Inn Road, senior, business administration.

Submitted by Mary F. Brunnell, Wilmington College public relations assistant.