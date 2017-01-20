Posted on by

Wilmington College honor roll


Several area residents have been named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list honor, a student must be enrolled full-time and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Below is are Highland County residents named to the list:

GREENFIELD – Tara A. Karnes of Karnes Road, senior (4.0), accounting; James G. Stobaugh of of Karnes Road, freshman, business administration; Samantha E. Rowe of North 6th Street, junior, education studies.

HILLSBORO – John M. Attinger of Watson Road, junior, education; Jessica D. Clark of US Highway 50, senior (4.0), education; Danielle M. Coleman of Vaughn Avenue, junior (4.0), business administration; Lauren M. Grover of Slate Hill Road, freshman, agriculture; Courtney R. Hall of Murray Road, sophomore, biology-environmental sciences; Ashleigh D. Harless of US 62, freshman, athletic training; Chloe M. Harless of East New Market Road, junior, biology-life sciences; Carey M. Juillerat of Jan Lynn Lane, senior (4.0), education; Haleigh N. Lovett of US 62, senior (4.0), business administration; Kayla J. Morgan of SR 247, junior, chemistry; Jennifer L. Smith of Murray Road, senior, business administration; Natalie N. Stanley of East Berrysville Road, sophomore, biology-life science; Tiffany B. Zwiesler of Richard Street, sophomore (4.0), accounting;

LEESBURG – Danielle D. Butler of US 62-North, junior (4.0), biology-life sciences; Brittany L. Cox of Caplinger Lane, junior, business administration; Heather N. Cox of Caplinger Lane, senior, agriculture; Kaitlin E. Evans of Brown Street, sophomore, athletic training.

LYNCHBURG – Miranda M. Gorman of Webertown Road, senior (4.0), accounting; Emilia L. Knisley of Rammel Road, senior, criminal justice; Wesley A. Pierson of Turner Road, senior, accounting; Molly A. Pratt of Shaffer Road, senior, business administration; Mackenzie B. Stevens of Townsend Road, junior, education; Taylor L. Turner of Bayless Avenue, senior (4.0), English; Richard K. Vilvens of SR 134, freshman, education; Jacob C. Wilson of Spilker Road, junior, English; Darryl W. Iles Jr. of Brown County Inn Road, senior, business administration.

Submitted by Mary F. Brunnell, Wilmington College public relations assistant.

