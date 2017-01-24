Oglesby wins Tagged for Greatness Scholarship

Meredith Oglesby, of Hillsboro, was awarded one of four $1,000 Tagged for Greatness Scholarships on Jan. 21 at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation luncheon held at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center.

The scholarship is sponsored by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation Tagged for Greatness beef license plate program and is designed for students studying in the field of agriculture at a college or university.

Meredith is the daughter of Tom and Lisa Oglesby of Highland County. She is a freshman studying agricultural communications at Ohio State University.

Meredith has been very involved in FFA at both the chapter and state level. She is currently serving as an Ohio FFA state officer. She has shown cattle for as long as she can remember and enjoys making decisions as a family to improve their herd. Upon graduation, Meredith wants to work in communications to help spread the story of agriculture by connecting consumers with producers.

Established in 1995, the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation’s mission is to advance the future of Ohio’s beef industry by investing in research and education programs. Foundation donors help the foundation invest in industry specific educational programs, leadership development efforts, and scholarships for beef industry youth. These help to build a bright future for Ohio’s beef industry while preserving valued traditions and a way of life.

Submitted by Emily Thompson, director of communications and managing editor, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association.

