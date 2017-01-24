Weastec goes 100 percent LED

AEP Ohio presented Weastec Inc. a rebate check upon completion of a four-month project to convert its entire operation, 125,000-square-foot interior, plus exterior lighting, to 100 percent LED lighting.

Finished in January 2017, the LED project was in keeping with Weastec’s commitment to “operational excellence” as well as parent company Toyodenso’s corporate culture of promoting corporate citizenship by adopting new technology to increase efficiency.

Weastec said the LED project is part of its commitment to optimized energy efficiencies and reduced electric consumption. With the LED technology being used, Weastec was able to reduce the total number of bulbs in each fixture by half in many instances.

“Thank you very much for giving us a rebate for this project,” said Nick Ida, Weastec president. “I was surprised that the project result was better than expected. Not only has our electrical consumption been reduced, but the LED bulbs reduced room temperatures, saving Weastec in HVAC cooling, and are also maintenance free long-term.”

Submitted by Robert Moots, senior manager cost planning/purchasing, Weastec Inc.

Shown are Art Beem and Doug Hood of AEP Ohio, presenting Weastec President Nick Ida with a rebate check for its LED lighting project for energy reduction.