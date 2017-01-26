Hillsboro FFA holds first meeting of year

On Jan. 19 the Hillsboro FFA held its first meeting of the new year. During the meeting members were reminded of upcoming events such as the 20th annual Alumni Auction that will be hosted on Feb. 11 at the United Producers. Members also voted on themes for National FFA Week that will take place at the end of February. During the month of December fruit was delivered from the annual fruit sale that takes place in October. At the January meeting members that sold fruit were given tickets to place in a raffle to win prizes for selling fruit. Tickets were given out by the amount of fruit sold by each person. A few of the prizes that were given out were a pair of Beats, a laptop, speakers, a portable charger, shop FFA gift cards, and multiple other gift cards. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter would like to thank all of the people who purchased something from the fruit sale along with the members who sold the fruit. Pictured are the members who won prizes during the meeting.

