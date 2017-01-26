NCB donates to Hope House

NCB recently donated $1,500 to the Hope House Christian Counseling Center, which opened its doors in February 2016. Its mission is to provide hope to the hopeless, comfort to those who need comforted, love to those who need love and support for those who are in distress. It provides counseling for families, children and individuals. Pictured are Deb Jones, left, NCB co-president, Ohio Region; and Julie Seaman, Hope House executive director.

