SSCC has new GED site

Southern State Community College has announced the opening of a new GED preparation site in Manchester. In February, the college’s Adult Opportunity Center will begin offering its GED prep classes from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manchester Education and Activity Center (MEAC), 130 Wayne Frye Drive.

The program is offered free to any individual who is at least 16 years of age (those under the age of 19 have additional requirements). All books and materials are provided, and no fees are charged for instruction.

“We are excited to have great partners at the Manchester Education and Activity Center and look forward to continuing our services in Adams County at this new location,” said Karyn Evans, dean of SSCC’s Adult Opportunity Center.

SSCC’s Adult Opportunity Center provides Adult Basic and Literacy Education classes on each Southern State campus and at several off-campus locations, including UC Clermont in Batavia, Ohio Means Jobs Clermont County in Eastgate, Adams/Brown EOI in Georgetown, Greenfield Middle School in Greenfield, Grace Fellowship Church in Peebles, and the Church of Christ in West Union.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to schedule an orientation by contacting SSCC’s Adult Opportunity Center at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 2687. Registration is required and seats are limited. Visit www.sscc.edu/specialized/aoc.shtml to learn more.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.