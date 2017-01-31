LC FFA members attend leadership conferences

Students from FFA chapters across Ohio attended the 212-degree and 360-degree leadership conferences. These conferences are an activity of the National FFA Organization made possible by sponsor Syngenta. The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter attended the event Jan. 14-15 in Dublin.

Two hundred and twelve degrees – the temperature at which water boils – focused on taking students to the boiling point of leadership. At 211 degrees water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level. The two-day 212 degree leadership conference was focused on student development and helped FFA members become aware of their passions and virtues. FFA members attended sessions on discovering their passions, making positive decisions, setting SMART goals and taking steps towards self-improvement.

Katie Kirk and Chapter Historian, attended the 212 conference. Kirk stated, “This conference helped me to build my character and made me a better person.”

Three hundred and sixty degrees – took students full circle in terms of chapter leadership. The two-day conference was focused on the importance of vision and how to become a visionary leader. Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of vision, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting a vision plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to implement their vision.

Carly Bingaman, first-year FFA member, attended the 360 conference. She stated, “This conference made me into a better FFA member as it allowed me to see the endless opportunities that the FFA has to offer.”

This school year, more than 8,000 students across the nation will participate in a 212o or 360o leadership conference.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Submitted by Stacie D. Rhonemus, Lynchburg-Clay agriculture education instructor and FFA adviser.

Lynchburg-Clay FFA members who attended recent leadership conferences are pictured. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LC-FFA-pic-1.jpg Lynchburg-Clay FFA members who attended recent leadership conferences are pictured.