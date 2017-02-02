Shaffer honored for election efforts

Highland County poll worker and part-time election board clerk Nancy Shaffer, left, was one of just four precinct workers around Ohio recently honored by Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted with the “Red Carpet Award” for her service. In a press release, Husted said Shaffer “is not only a poll worker, but also works as the part-time clerk and volunteers when the board needs extra help. Between her great work ethic and her willingness to always lend a hand, the Highland County Board of Elections is grateful to have her.” Shaffer was nominated for the honor by the local election board staff. She is shown receiving her award Thursday from Elizabeth Hamad, regional liaison for the secretary of state’s office.

