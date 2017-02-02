Five named to ECOT honor roll

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT), Ohio’s largest charter school, announced today that five Highland County students were named to the school’s latest honor roll or honor roll with distinction.

Students ending each quarter with a 3.0 to 3.499 GPA for that previous semester are named to the “honor roll” and students with a GPA of 3.5 or above are named to the “honor roll with distinction.”

Allison Carrelli-Fitzpatrick of Lynchburg and Titus Heiser of Hillsboro were named to the honor roll with distinction and Brooklynn Hall of Hillsboro, Hunter Damron of Hillsboro and Sandra Colwell of Hillsboro were named to the honor roll.

Submitted by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.