An unusual amaryllis

Hillsboro area resident Cheryl Collier took this photo of an amaryllis she purchased at Kroger. Collier said she purchases one of the Christmas flowers every year and that they usually have one to four flowers, but this has six flowers. She said the blooms are getting so heavy that the plant is tipping over.

