National School Counseling Week at Hillsboro

Feb. 6-10 is National School Counseling Week. The Hillsboro City Schools would like to inform the community of the services provided by the district’s school counselors.

The school district has two elementary and four middle/high school counselors. This team of professionals offer multiple services in collaboration with teachers, staff and community partners. The services provided to students would not be available without the coordinated effort. Meeting the social/emotional, academic and career needs of students is often met through the help and assistance of many. Most individuals wear several different hats including those of teacher, friend, counselor, career adviser, etc.

Hillsboro school counselors are committed to meeting the overall well being of its students by providing assistance in a wide range of categories. Some examples may include:

Academic Support and Services

• Transcripts and scheduling;

• Support services for notetaking, organization, study skills, test taking strategies;

• Peer tutoring;

• Graduation requirements;

• Assist with intervention support process;

• 504 plan coordinators;

• Quarterly recognition for good character and academic improvement.

College/Career Assistance

• College applications;

• FAFSA;

• Scholarships;

• Career exploration;

• Laurel Oaks;

• Testing;

• Student success plans.

Social/Emotional Support

• Support groups (anger management, social skills, grief group, self-esteem);

• Drug/alcohol prevention;

• Classroom guidance lessons;

• Behavior intervention;

• Referrals to outside agencies;

• Individual support;

• Bullying prevention;

• Mini Lessons: stress management, social media etiquette;

• YMCA After School Program (grades 8-12);

• Autism support/intervention;

Upcoming parent/teacher conference dates:

• HHS/HMS on Feb. 7 from 4-7 p.m. (including the following info sessions); 5:30 p.m. – 8th Grade Student/Parent Information Night in cafeteria; 6:30 p.m. – College Credit Plus Meeting in the Barnhouse Center behind the middle school (mandatory for students in grades 7-12 who are planning on taking classes for college credit during the 2017-18 school year).

• Hillsboro Elementary School on Feb. 9 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Submitted by Jessica Rhoades, Hillsboro Middle School counselor.