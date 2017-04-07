Back by popular demand: The Adagio Trio

The Adagio Trio is coming back to Hillsboro by popular demand. They will be performing Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. as part of the Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The Trio was founded in 1985 by Kathryn Daniels, Michael Daniels and Linda Grieser, when the Danielses were studying for their master’s degrees at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Kathryn Daniels, flutist, is a performer and teacher in Southeastern Virginia. She received her performance degrees from the Boston University School of Fine Arts and the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati.

Michael Daniels has been principal cellist of the Virginia Symphony since 1990. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Linda Griesler, harpist, performs and teaches Suzuki harp in the Cincinnati area. She enjoys playing for Hospice patients and their families with her Celtic harp. She studied at Interlochen Music Camp, Oberlin College and Capital University. She will be playing a Lyon & Healy pedal harp and a William Rees Aberdeen Meadows Celtic harp for this concert. The pedal harp has 46 strings and seven pedals. The Celtic harp has 36 strings and a lever on each string which is manually moved to shorten the string to change the tone.

Since 1997, the Adagio Trio has recorded five CDs. “Stillpoint,” “Sanctuary” and “Evensong” are collections of classical folk, Irish, Jewish and Christian music. “Winter Gift” is a collection of non-secular Christmas music and “Celtic Heart” is a recording of arrangements of Irish, Welsh and Scottish music.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro. The concert series is free to the public, but donations are encouraged. Refreshments will be served after the program and there will be a chance to visit with the performers and purchase their CDs.

Call 937-393-4193 for further information.

Submitted by John Glaze.

The Adagio Trio will perform at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro at 3 p.m. April 23. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Adagio-pic.jpg The Adagio Trio will perform at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro at 3 p.m. April 23.