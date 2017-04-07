Bell Gardens helps St. Mary

Michael Bradford, left, executive director of Bell Gardens Place Assisted Living in Hillsboro, presents Amanda Hamilton, a teacher at St. Mary Catholic School, with a check for sponsorship of the annual memorial scholarship golf tourney to be held later this summer. “We really enjoy supporting local youth events and the proceeds of this event go to provide scholarships for those children, who without this fund, could not attend St. Mary’s school Michael stated,” Bradford said.

