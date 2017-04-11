U.S. 50 closed near Bainbridge

Due to safety concerns, U.S. Route 50 in Ross County was exepected to be closed Tuesday at the route’s 8.04-mile marker, where a landslide remediation project is under way.

Currently, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are working to rebuild and stabilize a slide area between Dill Road and California Hollow Road, approximately three miles east of Bainbridge.

Although the maintenance of traffic plan called for the route to remain open to one lane with temporary signals during construction, the recent rash of heavy rain and other geo-technical issues have comprised the slide and caused the pavement to shift. Therefore, in order to ensure the safety of the traveling public, ODOT planned to close U.S. 50 by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Construction staff will continue to investigate the landslide area and seek additional measures to reopen the route during construction; however, the route remains closed until further notice. While it is closed, motorists will be detoured via SR 41 and SR 28.

The George J. Igel and Company was awarded a contract for approximately $898,890 to repair the slide, and construction includes installing a drilled shaft retaining wall, reconstructing the embankment, paving and setting new guardrail. The project has been scheduled for completion in early summer.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 9 public information officer.