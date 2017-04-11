Leesburg area gets new life squad vehicle

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District from Leesburg took delivery of a new life squad vehicle on April 6. The new vehicle is a 2017 Ford F550 truck chassis with a Road Rescue Ambulance body which was purchased as a complete package through Burgess Ambulance Company in Loudonville.

“It’s four-wheel drive and the first of this type for the our department, which will come in handy throughout the year for our rural community,” said Kenny Stevens Jr., the department chief. “We are excited to receive this unit which will replace a 1998 ambulance. That ambulance will stay in service as a fire rescue vehicle.”

The new squad is equipped with a bigger box and has the newest in liquid spring suspension. The hydraulics will give patients and the EMTs a much smoother ride and the large box will provide more space to work and better organization of the necessary equipment.

The department is in the process of training and stocking the new unit and they hope to have it in service by the end of April.

The district will offer an older 1990 rescue unit for sealed bid sale in May and anyone who would like more information should contact the chief at 937-402-6398.

Submitted by Assistant EMS Chief Erica D. Hurless-Miller, Highland County EMS coordinator.

Pictured, from left, are Steve Strickland from Burgess Ambulance Sales Inc., District Chief Kenny Stevens Jr., Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rohde, Assistant Squad Chief Erica Miller, EMS Lieutenant John Michael, Fire Captain Tim Thuering, and from the district board Jerry Plummer, clerk Roger Grimsley, Henry Smith and Andy Caldwell.