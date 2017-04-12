Posted on by

Pet of the Week


The Highland County Humane Society Pet Of The Week is Indy, a German shepherd. She is 4 years old and came into the shelter almost bald with sores all over her body, but the shelter manger took care of her. Indy is a different dog outside of her cage. She really is a nice, loving dog. People get scared when they come to the Humane Society because of the way she acts, but she is scared. That’s the reason she barks and does what she does. Indy needs someone who understands her back story and where she is coming from. If you would like to meet Indy or any of the other dogs and cats at the shelter, visit 9331 SR 124, east of Hillsboro. For more information call 937-393-2110.


