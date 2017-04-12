Garden club welcomes spring

Are we ever happy to welcome spring. All the warm days are making our fingers itch to get back in the soil. Gardeners are never happier than when we have dirt on our hands. It also means we can get back together and start making plans.

On March 28, President Nancy Baldwin called to order the Hillsboro Garden Club meeting with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “God Bless America.” Roll call was answered by 14 members and minutes were read and approved.

Many things were discussed during the business meeting. The OAGC Region 16 Spring Meeting is on the horizon and sounds interesting. Topics will include “Phrenology: Plant Blooms and Insect Activities” as well as “Be Kind to Bees: How and Why” on May 11 hosted by the Clinton County garden clubs. The biannual Plants and Garden Items Auction is April 25 following the business meeting.

Already gearing up for the Highland County Fair Flower Show, Carol Gorby announced the theme, “A Day at the Lake,” and explained the special class on Wednesday and Thursday for children visiting Floral Hall. Children can pot a pumpkin with a plant with everything provided by the garden club. The club hopes lots of youngsters take part.

Nancy Sonner displayed her “worm compost” farm she is working on as a project for the Leesburg Library summer program for young children. The easily constructed “farm” was made from a plastic tub (dishpan size) with holes in the bottom for drainage into the larger plastic tub. She then filled the smaller tub with sand, peat moss, dirt, leaves and small sticks, all in layers. Worms were introduced as she captured them from her flower beds. Next to last layer was chopped vegetation, used coffee grounds and other edibles. Covering that was a thin layer of soil and then she waited to see if the worms found the food source. It didn’t take long and she was very surprised to see how quickly it was eaten. She plans to use the finished fertilizer in her garden and flower beds.

Andrea Schneider showed the “growing bags” she has been making out of landscape fabric. She plans to plant vegetables in them due to her clay soil and critter problems. She generously brought enough bags for members to give it a try.

The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served by Rose Marie Cowdrey and Teresa Cudkowicz.

Submitted by Carol Gorby, club secretary.