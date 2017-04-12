DAR presents citizenship awards

For the 11th year, Good Citizenship and Youth Citizenship awards were presented to area students April 1 by the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Chapters across the country present these awards each year to promote a greater appreciation of the qualities of citizenship needed by the nation if it is to retain sovereignty and independence of action. These students were deemed by their schools to display the characteristics of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. The students read essays and introduced family members.

We have much to be proud of in Highland County with such outstanding youth.

Refreshments were served by Pat Young, Elissa Zornes, Charleene Tarr and Jane Stowers to the families and chapter members at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The business meeting followed with messages from the president general, American Indian Minute, and Conservation Minute. Delegates and alternate delegates were selected for Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. from June 28 to July 2. The annual audit was approved and the by-laws committee continues its work.

Members were reminded to turn in volunteer hours at each meeting to be reported to NSDAR. The May 6 meeting will be a joint meeting at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. Members need to notify Pat Young if they are attending.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Pictured, from left, Regent Hannah Rach; Youth Citizenship winners Alyssa Burlson, Fairfield Middle School; Morgan Garman, Hillsboro Elementary School; Jocelyn Bolender, Buckskin Elementary School; Good Citizen, Brittany Mondabaugh, Fairfield High School; Youth Citizenship, Catherine Ogden, Bright Elementary School; Allison Rockey, Lynchburg; Kaitlyn Jett, Rainsboro Elementary School; and Charleene Tarr, youth citizenship chairperson. Not pictured is Elissa Zornes, good citizenship chairperson.