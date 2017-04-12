Posted on by

Hillsboro FFA serves teachers lunch


The Hillsboro FFA Chapter held a teacher appreciation lunch recently. Each year on the Friday of National FFA Week a breakfast or lunch is prepared by students for the Hillsboro High School staff. This year teachers were served pork, macaroni, green beans, a salad bar, rolls, and cookies. The FFA members held committee meetings for the teacher appreciation lunch and it was a success.


