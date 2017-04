The Highland Harvesters 4-H Club celebrated a start to a new 4-H year at Roller Heaven Roller Skating Rink in Washington C.H. on March 25. All the kids were there and had a lot of fun.

The Highland Harvesters 4-H Club celebrated a start to a new 4-H year at Roller Heaven Roller Skating Rink in Washington C.H. on March 25. All the kids were there and had a lot of fun. http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Harvesters-pic.jpg The Highland Harvesters 4-H Club celebrated a start to a new 4-H year at Roller Heaven Roller Skating Rink in Washington C.H. on March 25. All the kids were there and had a lot of fun.