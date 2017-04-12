Rumer completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary C. Rumer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate’s in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Rumer is the son of Samantha Hester of Leesburg and Bret Rumer of Hillsboro, stepson of Randolph Hester of Leesburg, and grandson of Mary Hunt of Washington Court House.

He is a 2013 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, Greenfield.

Submitted by Joint Hometown News Service, Defense Media Activity.