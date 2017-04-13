Opst presents at Muskingum

Hannah Opst of Hillsboro presented research at the Student Scholarship Showcase at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. Presentations covered topics from various departments including chemistry, nursing, political science, business and psychology.

Opst presented: Education on Correct Implementation of Pediatric Early Warning System Scale (PEWS) Improves Patient Outcomes.

The showcase was part of a weeklong celebration for the inauguration of the university’s 21st president, Dr. Susan S. Hasseler.

Submitted by Amanda Mlikan, public relations manager, Muskingum University.