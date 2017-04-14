Homeless shelter gets new playset, playground area

The Highland County Homeless Shelter would like to thank Lydia Duncan, Kim Hiatt and the Leesburg United Methodist Church for donating a playset and playground area to the shelter. It would also like to thank the employees at the Hillsboro Lowes for donating their time in building the playset as well as donating the rubber mulch. Part of the funds for the project are from last June’s annual Ride for Christ.

