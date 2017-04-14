McCoy will be a Valiant Woman

Donna McCoy will be honored as a Valiant Woman on this year’s May Friendship Day at the Cornerstone Assembly of God.

McCoy is well-known in her community for being willing to pray for family, friends and even people she does not know. This includes the helicopter pilots she hears flying over her house. Along with a friend, she visits the Edgewood Manor nursing home monthly to hold a Bible study with the residents.

A Hillsboro native, she is one of a set of twins. She attended services at the Wesleyan Church. She now lives in Greenfield with her husband to whom she has been married for 51 years.

Faithful to her God, her husband and her family, McCoy is known as a faithful Christian woman.

A Valiant Woman is a woman who has given service to Church Women United, her church and her community. She may or may not be an actual leader, but is always someone who leads by example. A Valiant Woman is a woman who lives the gospel message in her everyday life.

The celebration will be Friday, May 5 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God on SR 73 near Hillsboro. It will begin at noon with a carry-in meal.

For more information, call 937-393-3007.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro librarian.

