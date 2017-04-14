Highland District Hospital Health Fair

Highland District Hospital hosted its annual Health Fair on Saturday, April 8 for over 800 attendees. The HDH Foundation sponsored event was an effort to give back to the community through reduced cost lab work which featured comprehensive blood screenings, colorectal cancer screenings, and prostate-specific antigen screenings. Additional free screening services including pulmonary function testing, sleep study screenings, diabetic screenings, and memory screenings. This collaboration with over 40 different health care vendors was an effort to promote community health education among the public and share resources that are available within the community.

