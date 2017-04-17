Workers’ Comp recognizes local employers

Employers in Highland, Fayette and Clinton counties have been recognized by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) for going at least six months and 500,000 man-hours without a workplace safety incident that caused a worker to miss a day or more of work.

Each employer received the bureau’s Special Award for Safety during the Highland/Fayette/Clinton Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony April 5.

“Maintaining a safe workplace requires real work and commitment, which isn’t easy given all the challenges related to operating a business,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “I commend these employers and their workers for making safety a top priority and for their example to other businesses. We want all workers in Ohio to return home safely each day after their shift.”

Local employers recognized with the Special Award for Safety include:

• Alkermes – 922,777 hours worked;

• TimberTech – 606,156 hours worked;

• Clinton County – 546,373 hours worked;

• PC Connection, Inc. – 1,826,157 hours worked;

• Village of Blanchester – 744,221 hours worked;

• Greenfield Research Inc. – 519,741 hours worked;

• Bagshaw Enterprises, Inc. – 549,982 hours worked;

• Fayette County Commissioners – 678,531 hours worked;

• Highland County Commissioners – 537,963 hours worked;

• Highland County Community Action – 701,508 hours worked;

• Valero Renewable Fuels Company, LLC – 682,488 hours worked.

In addition to the Special Award for Safety, the council also honored local businesses in three other award categories, including: The Group Award for Safety — Recognizes businesses with the lowest incident rate within its business/industry type; The 100% Award — Recognizes businesses with zero injuries or illnesses resulting in a day or more away from work in the previous calendar year; The Achievement Award — Recognizes businesses with a 25-percent or more reduction in incident rates from the previous year.

The Highland/Fayette/Clinton Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Organized by local business groups, the councils educate members on new safety standards and regulations, products and services and the latest on a variety of related topics, including occupational safety and health, workers’ compensation and risk management.

Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s one-of-a-kind Safety Council Program.

Submitted by Melissa Ohio Bureau or Workers’ Compensation.