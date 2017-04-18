Rotary donates to senior center

Mechell Frost, left, director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, accepts a donation Tuesday from Hillsboro Rotary Club President Lee Koogler at the Rotary meeting held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Hillsboro Rotary donated $500 to the senior center for janitorial and kitchen supplies.

