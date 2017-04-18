Posted on by

Rotary donates to senior center


Mechell Frost, left, director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, accepts a donation Tuesday from Hillsboro Rotary Club President Lee Koogler at the Rotary meeting held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Hillsboro Rotary donated $500 to the senior center for janitorial and kitchen supplies.


Mechell Frost, left, director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, accepts a donation Tuesday from Hillsboro Rotary Club President Lee Koogler at the Rotary meeting held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Hillsboro Rotary donated $500 to the senior center for janitorial and kitchen supplies.

Mechell Frost, left, director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, accepts a donation Tuesday from Hillsboro Rotary Club President Lee Koogler at the Rotary meeting held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Hillsboro Rotary donated $500 to the senior center for janitorial and kitchen supplies.
http://timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_senior-donation.jpgMechell Frost, left, director of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, accepts a donation Tuesday from Hillsboro Rotary Club President Lee Koogler at the Rotary meeting held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Hillsboro Rotary donated $500 to the senior center for janitorial and kitchen supplies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:14 pm |    

9th annual Anna’s Army Day

9th annual Anna’s Army Day
4:54 pm |    

Rider flown from HDH after motorcyle wreck

Rider flown from HDH after motorcyle wreck
3:34 pm
Updated: 3:45 pm. |    

Merchants, NCB, First State combine to sponsor main stage at Festival of the Bells

Merchants, NCB, First State combine to sponsor main stage at Festival of the Bells
comments powered by Disqus