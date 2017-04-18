SSCC holding auditions for ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the summer production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. Callbacks, if necessary, will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancee, Janet Weiss, a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love, innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet and Frank’ N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment. The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is a hilarious, wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a comedic one- to two-minute monologue, as well as a short song, from Broadway, rock and roll or “Rocky Horror.” For certain roles (visit the web for more info) auditioners are asked to wear form-fitting clothing. Those auditioning should visit www.sscctheatre.com/auditions to schedule their preferred audition time.

Those interested in working available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions. If you’re interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, contact Rainee Angles ([email protected] ) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to May 12.

“The Rocky Horror Show,” directed by Rainee Angles and Benjamin Gullett, with music direction by David White, will be performed July 21-23, and will include a special midnight performance on Saturday. For more information about “The Rocky Horror Show,” available roles, and a rehearsal schedule, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

