Naylor addresses Lynchburg Lions

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly business meeting on April 3 at the Lions Building. Michael Naylor addressed the club and discussed his plans to complete Eagle Scout requirements. One of the final parts of the process is for him to develop a special community service project and raise the funds for it. He plans to construct a gazebo structure at the Pricetown Church of Christ lower lawn area that will provide seating and a fire pit for use by the community in a variety of ways. The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsors Scout Troop 120. Michael’s parents are Gary and Carol Naylor of Lynchburg. Anyone wishing to help Michael with financing the project can contact him at 937-725-1453 or 513-315-9533. Pictured is Lions Vice President Virginia Rhonemus, left, and Naylor.

