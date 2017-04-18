Lions promote GOOD program

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the GOOD (Going On Or Defeated) program again this year on April 4. It was presented by Ron Derry, a blind Lion who challenges and motivates students to do their best in school and overcome personal obstacles to achievement. He worked with all fifth graders at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School by conducting a general assembly and then doing demonstrations in their respective classrooms. Ten of the fifth graders will be selected by their teachers to receive special GOOD program T-shirts in honor of their being the best of the classes in meeting the goals of the program. The shirts will be presented at the honors awards program at the school in late May. Pictured, from left, are Joni Minton, Lynchburg-Clay Elemantary School principal; Derry; and his assistant Amy Badalotto.

